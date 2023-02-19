A first: State police to host national water sports tourney

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 18

The HP Police will host the 22nd All-India Water Sports Championship from March 2 to 6 at Androli in Una district. The state police will be organising the national tournament for the first time.

According to a press note issued by the Police Department, the site has been tested by experts in the field of water sports. This year the theme is, ‘Experience the Waters of Himachal’.

The teams in both men and women categories will compete in rowing, canoeing and kayaking competitions. Over 400 participants from 51 state and central paramilitary organisations are likely to compete in the championship. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will preside over the opening ceremony.