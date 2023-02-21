A first: Viaduct bridge near Parwanoo gets operational

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 20

The state’s first viaduct bridge standing on a single pier launched using push technology was thrown open to public near Parwanoo on the Parwanoo-Solan section of the National Highway-5 today.

Around 1,000 tonne steel was used to construct it as RCC girdles could not be erected due to the steep gradient on the valley side. The use of steel will add to its life.

Built under 4-laning project, Structure cost Rs 16 cr Around 1,000 tonne steel used to construct the bridge as RCC girdles could not be erected due to the steep gradient on the valley side

The 160-m long viaduct, the longest span without any extension joint on the National Highway-5, is 12 metre wide

The structure constructed under the Parwanoo-Solan four-laning project being executed by the NHAI has cost around Rs 16 crore

The bridge has been constructed under the Parwanoo-Solan four-laning project being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Private company GRI Infraprojects has constructed the structure the work on which began in

September 2020.

This viaduct was initially not planned as part of this four-laning project and the road was supposed to be widened towards the hill side. Since no land was available on that side, the valley side was chosen to widen the highway.

Given the valley depth at that site, constructing retaining walls or undertaking filling work was not viable. Hence, a proposal to construct a viaduct was mooted by the company, which was later approved.

Several landslide-prone points along the road often witnessed traffic disruptions. This fact made the road widening on the hill side a difficult proposition.

The downhill traffic has been diverted through the viaduct while the existing highway will be double-laned to pave way for the uphill traffic. “Since the double lane was being developed as per stipulations of the requisite design, the traffic was diverted through the viaduct today. It will take about a month to develop the double-lane at this spot,” Ram Asra Khural, Project Director, NHAI, said.