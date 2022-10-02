A lot done for gender equality under govt schemes: Meenakshi Lekhi

Shimla, October 1
The BJP has done a great job for women safety and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur gave a social development model to the state, said Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi here today.
Addressing mediapersons, she said Thakur had honoured the veterans by implementing the Social Security Pension Scheme and the BJP was the only party which had made 33 per cent quota for women mandatory in the organisation.
The BJP had a strong approach towards women’s equality and, therefore, emerged the largest party in the world. She said gender equality had been promoted and schemes like ‘Beti Hai Anmol’ and ‘Nari Ko Naman Yojana’ had been started for them.
The BJP government has done excellent work in the interest of every person during Covid. The changes made by the government in the health sector were exemplary for other governments.
Lekhi said Thakur was taking the state forward following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lakhs of families had benefited from Ayushman Bharat and Him Care Scheme.
She said the government fulfilled the long pending demand by giving the tribal status to the Hatti community of Sirmaur. Himachal Pradesh is the first smoke-free state.
