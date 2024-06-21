A retired XEN, BJP’s KL Thakur files papers from Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 20

BJP candidate KL Thakur filed his nomination papers for the Nalagarh byelection. He was accompanied by Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

KL Thakur is a civil engineer. He had served as an Executive Engineer (XEN) with the Jal Shakti Department and resigned to join politics in 2012. His wife is a school cadre principal posted in the state Education Department. Besides government pension, he is also a farmer.

The value of his movable assets has increased by 310 per cent from Rs 10 lakh in 2022 to Rs 41 lakh now while the value of his wife’s movable assets has decreased from Rs 22 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

KL Thakur’s immovable assets have risen by 119.18 per cent since the 2022 Assembly elections from Rs 1.46 crore to Rs 3.20 crore now. The value of his wife’s immovable assets has increased from Rs 73 lakh in 2022 to Rs 75 lakh now.

His liabilities have risen sharply from Rs 1.13 crore in 2022 to Rs 1.63 crore, including a house loan of Rs 46 lakh. His wife’s liabilities also increased substantially from Rs 24 lakh in 2022 to Rs 47 lakh now. There is no criminal case registered against him.

