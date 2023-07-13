A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you disheartened

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 13

The damage due to rains in Himachal Pradesh is immense.

The monsoon fury caused loss of life and property and brought pain to many.

The severity could be seen in a drone video, which showed the damaged infrastructure and how the Beas river changed its path sweeping away everything that came in its way and leaving behind ruins.

"Over 10,000 tourists are stranded in Kasol and Tirthan Valley due to road damage. We are facilitating the transportation of these tourists by trans shipment, utilising jeeps and HRTC buses, from the point where the road is damaged," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

We are facilitating the transportation of these tourists by trans shipment, utilising jeeps and HRTC buses, from the point where the road is damaged. pic.twitter.com/SiNIXca6IX — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) July 13, 2023

Until 9 am today, a total of 60,000 stranded tourists have been successfully evacuated from Himachal Pradesh.



I am currently stationed in Kullu from past three days, overseeing the ongoing rescue operations. — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) July 13, 2023

Over 25,000 people, including over 3,000 stranded in Kasol and its suburbs, were evacuated from Kullu and Manali, the CM said.

About 300 vehicles had crossed the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. As many as 52 schoolchildren stuck at Sissu in Lahaul and 100 trekkers stranded at different places, including in Kinnaur district, have been evacuated. Reports said 6,552 vehicles crossed Kullu towards Chandigarh till 4 pm on Wednesday.

