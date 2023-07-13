 A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you disheartened : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you disheartened

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you disheartened



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 13

The damage due to rains in Himachal Pradesh is immense.

The monsoon fury caused loss of life and property and brought pain to many.

Caption

The severity could be seen in a drone video, which showed the damaged infrastructure and how the Beas river changed its path sweeping away everything that came in its way and leaving behind ruins.

"Over 10,000 tourists are stranded in Kasol and Tirthan Valley due to road damage. We are facilitating the transportation of these tourists by trans shipment, utilising jeeps and HRTC buses, from the point where the road is damaged," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Over 25,000 people, including over 3,000 stranded in Kasol and its suburbs, were evacuated from Kullu and Manali, the CM said.

About 300 vehicles had crossed the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. As many as 52 schoolchildren stuck at Sissu in Lahaul and 100 trekkers stranded at different places, including in Kinnaur district, have been evacuated. Reports said 6,552 vehicles crossed Kullu towards Chandigarh till 4 pm on Wednesday.

#Manali #Monsoon #Social Media #Twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

3
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

4
Himachal

2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol evacuated, says Himachal CM Sukhu

5
Haryana

‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

6
Punjab

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

7
Himachal

Shimla’s Bhattakuffar fruit mandi damaged due to landslide

8
Chandigarh

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

9
Punjab

Rain havoc: Relief measures being taken on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana

10
Delhi

Evacuate immediately, Kejriwal urges people in low-lying areas as Yamuna swells to record level

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Water level in Yamuna in Delhi continues to rise; recorded at 208.38m on Thursday morning

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

The Yamuna water level touches 208.53 metres at 10 am, break...

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab’s Sangrur lead to chaos

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab’s Sangrur lead to chaos

Ghaggar overflows at several other places, creates problems

60 tourists evacuated from snowbound Lahaul and Spiti; Horticulture minister Jagat Negi assists rescue op

60 tourists evacuated from Lahaul and Spiti; horticulture minister Jagat Negi oversees rescue operation

The area has received over 4 feet of snow

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation of rains; this drone video will leave you disheartened

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you disheartened

Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership: PM Modi

Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership: PM Modi

In his departure statement, Modi says his visit to France is...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Water level in Yamuna in Delhi continues to rise; recorded at 208.38m on Thursday morning

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises in Delhi

Overflowing Yamuna: Water treatment plants shut; drinking supply to be hit in Delhi

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Cops extend helping hand, join rescue ops

Adampur sub-division: Poor drain upkeep to blame for overflow, damage to fields

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit

One booked for student’s rape, murder