A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you disheartened

Chandigarh, July 13
The damage due to rains in Himachal Pradesh is immense.
The monsoon fury caused loss of life and property and brought pain to many.
Drone Footage of Flood ravaged Manali . @umashankarsingh @SatwantAtwal @ANI @himachal_queen @aajtakjitendra @TTRHimachal pic.twitter.com/evfSchaYRL— Abhishek Trivedi (@atrivedi21) July 12, 2023
The severity could be seen in a drone video, which showed the damaged infrastructure and how the Beas river changed its path sweeping away everything that came in its way and leaving behind ruins.
"Over 10,000 tourists are stranded in Kasol and Tirthan Valley due to road damage. We are facilitating the transportation of these tourists by trans shipment, utilising jeeps and HRTC buses, from the point where the road is damaged," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.
Approximately 10,000 tourists are stranded in Kasol and Tirthan Valley due to road damage.— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) July 13, 2023
We are facilitating the transportation of these tourists by trans shipment, utilising jeeps and HRTC buses, from the point where the road is damaged. pic.twitter.com/SiNIXca6IX
Until 9 am today, a total of 60,000 stranded tourists have been successfully evacuated from Himachal Pradesh.— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) July 13, 2023
I am currently stationed in Kullu from past three days, overseeing the ongoing rescue operations.
Over 25,000 people, including over 3,000 stranded in Kasol and its suburbs, were evacuated from Kullu and Manali, the CM said.
About 300 vehicles had crossed the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. As many as 52 schoolchildren stuck at Sissu in Lahaul and 100 trekkers stranded at different places, including in Kinnaur district, have been evacuated. Reports said 6,552 vehicles crossed Kullu towards Chandigarh till 4 pm on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat
The Yamuna water level touches 208.53 metres at 10 am, break...
2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab’s Sangrur lead to chaos
Ghaggar overflows at several other places, creates problems
60 tourists evacuated from Lahaul and Spiti; horticulture minister Jagat Negi oversees rescue operation
The area has received over 4 feet of snow
Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership: PM Modi
In his departure statement, Modi says his visit to France is...