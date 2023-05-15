Aabhar rally at Dharamsala on May 28

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 14

Pradeep Thakur, state president of New Pension Scheme Employees Association (NPSEA) , said here today they would organise an Aabhar rally (thanksgiving rally) at Dharamsala on May 28 to thank the state government for implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Himachal Pradesh. The restoration of the OPS was a long-pending demand of employees in Himachal.

Addressing the media here today, he said, “We are thankful to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his entire Cabinet for restoring the OPS in Himachal after coming to power without any delay. We are also thankful to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhaghel, who had supported the cause of the employees before the Assembly elections in Himachal last year when we were struggling to get OPS.”

“The state government has given an open option to the employees to opt for OPS or NPS within two months. A majority of employees have opted for the OPS. So far, 35,000 employees have given their option to the government. I request all NPS employees of the state to opt for the OPS,” he said.