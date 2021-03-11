AAI to construct taxi track at Kullu airport

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, MAY 20

The NCC cadets of Himachal will soon get the facility of undergoing flying training at Kullu-Manali airport at Bhuntar.

Kullu NCC had been provided two two-seater microlight aircraft for training of NCC cadets in May 2018 but they have not yet landed at Bhuntar airport due to lack of taxi track for the hangar. The state government had constructed a hangar for parking the aircraft here in 2012, but the taxi track from the runway or tarmac was not built. The state government cited lack of funds for this purpose.

NCC had put this matter before the state government and the district administration several times but the construction of the taxi track to take the aircraft to the hangar was hanging fire for a decade. The NCC management took up this issue with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in Delhi and the AAI has accepted the proposal and agreed to construct a taxi track to the hangar.

Kullu-Manali Airport Director Neeraj Kumar Srivastava said that construction of the taxi track has been lingering for a decade. He said that it was to be constructed by the state government. The NCC approached the AAI and the authorities have agreed to construct the taxi track. He said that formalities related to the same have been completed and sent to the DGCA for approval. He said that after approval by the DGCA, tenders would be floated for the construction of the taxi track.

NCC Kullu Commanding Officer Group Captain SK Sharma said that at present training of NCC cadets of Himachal is being conducted at Patiala. He said the microlight aircraft would be brought here after the availability of parking facility and the taxi track. It would be beneficial for the cadets of the state.

Due to lack of repair and maintenance, the condition of hangar has also deteriorated. It was built 10 years ago but was lying in disuse. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said that an estimate for the repair of the hangar has been sought from the Public Works Department and it will be repaired soon.

Pending for decade