AAP appoints Surjeet Singh Thakur as Himachal unit chief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Surjeet Singh Thakur as its Himachal unit president. The decision was taken nearly two months after the party dissolved its working committee in the state following defection of the top functionaries of its state unit to the BJP. The appointment of Thakur was announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who visited Shimla on Tuesday.

Thakur hails from Rajgarh in Sirmaur district and has been associated with the party from the days of Anna Andolan. He held several posts in the party, including its Sirmaur district president and state vice-president.

Sisodia, accompanied by Himachal AAP co-incharge Sandeep Pathak, also announced the state unit's other office-bearers, including eight state vice-presidents, one state secretary, one state treasurer, six state joint secretaries, four Lok Sabha in-charges and four Lok Sabha joint secretaries.