AAP asks CM, Anurag to apologise

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

Following the Delhi High Court closing proceedings against AAP leader Satyendra Jain under the benami transactions law, party state president Surjeet Thakur attacked the BJP.

“It proves that the BJP had framed Jain using the agencies like the ED as he was exposing the failures of the state government,” he said.

He said CM Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur should tender a public apology for levelling baseless allegations against Jain.

