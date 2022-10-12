AAP asks CM, Anurag to apologise

Shimla, October 11
Following the Delhi High Court closing proceedings against AAP leader Satyendra Jain under the benami transactions law, party state president Surjeet Thakur attacked the BJP.
“It proves that the BJP had framed Jain using the agencies like the ED as he was exposing the failures of the state government,” he said.
He said CM Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur should tender a public apology for levelling baseless allegations against Jain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent
NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution
Union minister Bhupender Yadav chairs meeting