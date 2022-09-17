AAP better option to BJP than Cong: Ex-MP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 16

Former Kangra MP Rajan Sushant today said that AAP was a better alternative to the BJP than the Congress.

Sushant, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the Congress was a dying party. “Leaders, including MPs and MLAs, were leaving the Congress. It has failed in its role of the Opposition in Himachal. At the national level, AAP is playing the role of the Opposition by raising vital issues of public welfare,” he added.

Fought Fatehpur assembly bypoll Rajan Sushant was BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kangra

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he resigned from the BJP and became state AAP president

He later left AAP and contested Fatehpur Assembly bypoll as an Independent

He urged the people of Himachal to vote for AAP instead of the Congress. He said that if the Congress comes to power in the state, there were chances that the BJP may buy some of its MLAs and form government.

Asked why he had re-joined AAP, Sushant said that he had never resigned from the membership of the party. He had only contested the 2019 Assembly byelection as an Independent candidate.

He said that he remained part of the BJP till it was a party of principles and leaders like Atal Behari Vajpayee headed it. However, now the party had abandoned its principles.