AAP co-incharge Bhat joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 3

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) co-incharge for Himachal Kulwant Singh Bhat joined the BJP in the presence of party state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and party president Suresh Kashyap here today.

Bhat, who hails from Majhari village in Naina Devi, said that AAP’s double standards compelled him to join the BJP, “which does what it says”. Khanna welcomed Bhat into the party and said, “Inspired by the policies of PM Narendra Modi, people are joining the BJP.”