AAP failed to perform in Delhi, says Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 5

Union Sports and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur today alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was a party of dealers, who had failed to perform in New Delhi. He said that women in Delhi were protesting against opening wine shops but AAP leaders turned deaf ears to their demands. Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, could not explained his role in liquor scam.

He said Maha Gathbandhan in Bihar would soon bite the dust as its leaders had betrayed the people. He said that public had always responded wisely to corrupt governments.

Earlier, Anurag Thakur addressed public meetings to mark the 75 year of independence at Badhera in Nadaun and Dosarka in Hamirpur constituencies. He said that the country had set numerous milestones of development in 75 years of journey. The pace of development in Himachal Pradesh as compared to other states was much higher.

Anurag said major development happened in the construction of roads, improvement of education and health infrastructure in the state.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged sports in the country and it was evident from the performance of players in recently concluded Commonwealth Games where Indian contingent won 61 medals.

Over 100 teachers were honoured on Teachers’ Day at MIT in Barsar Constituency today.

#anurag thakur #Hamirpur #manish sisodia