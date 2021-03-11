AAP holds Jan Samwad programme in Kullu

KULLU, JUNE 5
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a Jan Samwad programme here today.
Bhagwant Singh, AAP leader, said the party would form government in Himachal Pradesh and work be done in education and health sectors on the lines of Delhi model.
The AAP leader said opinions would be sought from the masses on unemployment, inflation, tourism promotion, etc, and policies would be framed by pondering over the suggestions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad