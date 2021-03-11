AAP holds Jan Samwad programme in Kullu

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JUNE 5

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a Jan Samwad programme here today.

Bhagwant Singh, AAP leader, said the party would form government in Himachal Pradesh and work be done in education and health sectors on the lines of Delhi model.

The AAP leader said opinions would be sought from the masses on unemployment, inflation, tourism promotion, etc, and policies would be framed by pondering over the suggestions.