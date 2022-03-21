AAP roadshow in Mandi on April 6

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

Making it clear that it has set its sights firmly on Himachal Pradesh, AAP will hold a roadshow in Mandi on April 6.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be the main attractions of the roadshow. “Both Chief Ministers are coming to seek the blessings of the deities and promise a corruption-free government to the people of the state,” said state in-charge Ratnesh Gupta. Himachal will go to the polls towards the end of this year.

The choice of Mandi for the roadshow is not accidental. “It’s the native place of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, so we decided to have our first major event at his home turf. It will be our show of strength and a direct challenge to the BJP and the Chief Minister,” said Namrata Narayan, an AAP spokesperson.

“Also, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had dismissed the presence of AAP in Himachal a few days back. The roadshow will be a befitting reply to him as well,” said Narayan.

She said Kejriwal, on his first-ever visit to Himachal since AAP has been formally registered in the state, will make some significant announcements. “We are expecting over 10,000 people at the show. Our strength is increasing with people from all walks of life joining us,” she said.

“The party needs to be cautious while inducting people from the Congress and the BJP. The entry of the tainted and opportunist individuals will discourage the honest and dedicated workers and will not send a good message among the people,” said an AAP leader from Shimla. —