AAP to name new Himachal chief shortly

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 10

The process to select the new state president has been set in motion and the AAP plans to announce the name shortly.

“We will name the new president shortly,” said state co-incharge Ratnesh Gupta, though refusing to give any time frame. Despite there being no political heavyweight or even a widely recognizable face in the state unit, AAP doesn’t seem much bothered on that count. “Big names or popular faces don’t matter in our party. We believe in honouring and rewarding our party workers,” said Gupta.

The state co-incharge made it clear that inputs by local workers and leaders would be crucial in appointing the new president. “We have a screening committee where the names will be forwarded. It will do the required checks before announcing the new president,” said Gupta.