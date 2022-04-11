AAP to name new Himachal chief shortly

Shimla, April 10
The process to select the new state president has been set in motion and the AAP plans to announce the name shortly.
“We will name the new president shortly,” said state co-incharge Ratnesh Gupta, though refusing to give any time frame. Despite there being no political heavyweight or even a widely recognizable face in the state unit, AAP doesn’t seem much bothered on that count. “Big names or popular faces don’t matter in our party. We believe in honouring and rewarding our party workers,” said Gupta.
The state co-incharge made it clear that inputs by local workers and leaders would be crucial in appointing the new president. “We have a screening committee where the names will be forwarded. It will do the required checks before announcing the new president,” said Gupta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...
Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today
Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy
Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh
Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe
Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman
Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...