AAP will contest all Assembly seats: Jain

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 31

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) presented a show of strength here today.

In the presence of Satyender Jain, Health Minister in the Delhi Government, about 70 persons, including former president of the Nagrota Bagwan Municipal Council and BJP leader Naresh Varmani, joined AAP.

Rakesh Chaudhary, who contested the 2019 byelections as an Independent candidate from Dharamsala and polled 16,000 votes, had already joined AAP.

Most of the workers, who gathered at the Gaggal airport to welcome Jain and later at the party meeting in the Dharamsala circuit house, were local youth.

Jain, while talking to mediapersons later, said that AAP would contest all the seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections. AAP had proved in Delhi that the BJP could be defeated.

Jain said that AAP would work at the ground level in Himachal for the Assembly elections and select candidates from among common people. Asked about Congress and BJP leaders writing off AAP as a challenger in the Assembly elections, Jain said that these parties had also dismissed the party in Punjab.

The AAP’s rally in Kangra evoked a good response from youth on social media who posted messages of change of guard in the state.