AAP workers hold protest in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 23

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers held a protest here today against the state government for allegedly ignoring the tourism sector. They later submitted a memorandum to the Kangra DC.

The protesters gathered in front of the mini-secretariat in Dharamsala and raised slogans against the government. Rakesh Chaudhary, who had contested the last Assembly election from the Dharamsala constituency as an Independent candidate and polled 16,000 votes, was among the AAP leaders who organised the protest. He had joined the party recently.

Chaudhary, talking to mediapersons, said that the tourism sector contributes about 18 per cent to the Himachal GDP. The sector was the biggest employment generator but in the past two years, it had been hit badly due to the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the government on tourist arrival.

The economy of the hotel and tourism industry in the state had been hit badly. The accounts of a large numbers of hotels had become NPAs and their owners were now facing cases from banks and other financial institutions. The hotel and tourism industry had been urging the government for small concessions such as waiver of demand charges on power meters, property tax and the annual licence fees for the lockdown periods. However, the government did not provide any relief to the people, he alleged.

Hamirpur: Exhilarated with the party’s performance in Punjab Assembly poll, AAP workers started a membership drive in the district today. On the very first day, over 500 people joined the party here. Sudarshan Kumar, coordinator of the campaign, said people were coming into the party fold willingly. — OC