Shimla: Aarushi Arora bags 1st spot in Earth Day debate

Shimla, April 23
Aarushi Arora, a student of BBA-LLB (second year) at the Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, won the intra-university debate competition organised on the occasion of Earth Day at the university.
Arush Kalsotra, a first year BA-LLB student, emerged as the first runner-up while Vanshika Maan and Prajjwal Sharma, fourth-year BA-LLB students, were the second runners-up in the competition.
Aligned with this year’s global Earth Day theme of ‘Planets v. Plastics’, the competition focused on the topic of ‘Promoting Plastic Recycling: Encouraging Sustainability or Greenwashing?’
Nineteen speakers participated in the preliminary round, engaging in intellectually stimulating debates. The competition comprised two rounds in total.
The first round was adjudicated by a panel consisting of Assistant Professor (English) Ruchi Raj Thakur; Assistant Professor (Law) Bharat Barowalia; and Teaching and Research Associate Bineet Singh.
Seven participants proceeded to the final round, which was evaluated by a panel comprising HPNLU Registrar SS Jaswal; Associate Professor (Law) Alok Kumar; and Assistant Professor (Law) Ambika Harish.
Chandreshwari Minhas, Associate Professor (Law), while delivering the vote of thanks said such events held the promise of shaping a brighter future for aspiring minds and instilled a deeper understanding of environmental stewardship and responsibility.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...