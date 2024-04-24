Shimla: Aarushi Arora bags 1st spot in Earth Day debate

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

Aarushi Arora, a student of BBA-LLB (second year) at the Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, won the intra-university debate competition organised on the occasion of Earth Day at the university.

Arush Kalsotra, a first year BA-LLB student, emerged as the first runner-up while Vanshika Maan and Prajjwal Sharma, fourth-year BA-LLB students, were the second runners-up in the competition.

Aligned with this year’s global Earth Day theme of ‘Planets v. Plastics’, the competition focused on the topic of ‘Promoting Plastic Recycling: Encouraging Sustainability or Greenwashing?’

Nineteen speakers participated in the preliminary round, engaging in intellectually stimulating debates. The competition comprised two rounds in total.

The first round was adjudicated by a panel consisting of Assistant Professor (English) Ruchi Raj Thakur; Assistant Professor (Law) Bharat Barowalia; and Teaching and Research Associate Bineet Singh.

Seven participants proceeded to the final round, which was evaluated by a panel comprising HPNLU Registrar SS Jaswal; Associate Professor (Law) Alok Kumar; and Assistant Professor (Law) Ambika Harish.

Chandreshwari Minhas, Associate Professor (Law), while delivering the vote of thanks said such events held the promise of shaping a brighter future for aspiring minds and instilled a deeper understanding of environmental stewardship and responsibility.

