Abandoned cattle on Tutikandi bypass

The number of abandoned cattle on the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass near Mehli in Shimla is increasing day by day. These cattle keep roaming on the road, posing a threat to the lives of commuters. The authorities concerned should take note and take appropriate action.

— Rajan, Mehli

Stray dog menace in Shoghi

Stray dogs in the Shoghi market have become a cause for concern. These dogs are aggressive and have bitten a few people over the past few days. The authorities concerned should take necessary action at the earliest. — Ritu, Shoghi

Vehicles parked permanently

Many people have left their vehicles permanently in the SDA complex parking lot. It not only makes the movement of vehicles difficult but also affects the business of shopkeepers. The authorities concerned should not allow anyone to park their vehicles permanently at the SDA complex. — Rakesh, Kasumpti

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

#Shimla