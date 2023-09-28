Abandoned cattle on Tutikandi bypass

The number of abandoned cattle on the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass near Mehli in Shimla is increasing day by day. These cattle keep roaming on the road, posing a threat to the lives of commuters. The authorities concerned should take note and take appropriate action.
— Rajan, Mehli
Stray dog menace in Shoghi
Stray dogs in the Shoghi market have become a cause for concern. These dogs are aggressive and have bitten a few people over the past few days. The authorities concerned should take necessary action at the earliest. — Ritu, Shoghi
Vehicles parked permanently
Many people have left their vehicles permanently in the SDA complex parking lot. It not only makes the movement of vehicles difficult but also affects the business of shopkeepers. The authorities concerned should not allow anyone to park their vehicles permanently at the SDA complex. — Rakesh, Kasumpti
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...