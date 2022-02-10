Abdul Ghani of Chamba donates blood 209th time

Chamba, February 9
Abdul Ghani (66) of Chamba donated blood for the 209th time.
Ghani, who is also working as a volunteer for bringing awareness among the masses of this region about the health programmes launched by the government, appealed to the youth to come forward.
Ghani said he had been honoured by state and national-level NGOs as well as by former Governor Vishnu Kant Verma. He also got Rs 30,000 under Godfrey Award from another Governor Pratibha Rao and also got Rs 50,000 under True Hero Award from the state.
Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh late Virbhadra Singh gave him a cash reward of Rs 50,000 as ‘Prerna Strot’. —
