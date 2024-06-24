ABHA IDs of 70% Sirmaur residents created: CMO

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 23

Dr Ajay Pathak, the Chief Medical Officer of Sirmaur district, said 70 per cent of the district’s residents have successfully created their Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) under the Digital Mission. The initiative is set to significantly enhance the healthcare management system in the district.

Dr Pathak added that a new Health Management Information System (HMIS) would be launched in Sirmaur. The system will initially be implemented at the Nahan Medical College and five other civil hospitals in the district. The ABHA cards will be beneficial to all patients, allowing them to receive their OPD slips and test reports directly linked to their IDs. In the future, having an ABHA ID will be essential for availing health services.

Under the Digital Mission, health accounts are being created using beneficiaries’ Aadhaar cards, enabling them to access their health information at any time through their health accounts. Beneficiaries can create their health account by downloading the ABHA app. They could also seek help from local ASHA workers to create the IDs and this service is provided free of cost, the CMO added.

Dr Pathak mentioned that some challenges are being faced in creating the IDs due to the lack of linkage between Aadhaar cards and mobile numbers. He urged the public to link their mobile numbers with their Aadhaar cards to facilitate the creation of IDs.

Once the HMIS is fully implemented, all hospitals will give priority to patients with the ABHA IDs, ensuring that all medical documents and reports are securely stored in the health accounts.

