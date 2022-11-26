ABVP alleges discrepancies in HPU exam results, holds protest

Mandi, November 25
ABVP activists staged a protest march here today against the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) administration over alleged discrepancies in the exam results of undergraduate courses.
Nishant Gularia, district coordinator of the ABVP’s Mandi unit, said that around 85 per cent students of B.Sc and B.Com (first year) had been shown as “fail” in the results declared by the HPU in the past two days.
He added that students, who had passed Class XII with 90 per cent marks, had been declared “fail” in the B.Sc and B.Com (first year) exams. This indicates that there were some discrepancies in the declaration of the results. He said, “We urge the HPU administration to review the results.”
