ABVP collects clothes for needy

Nurpur, December 7
The local unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) observed ‘Inequality Day’ and launched a clothing bank programme at Arya Government College here yesterday.
Around 30 college students, mostly ABVP members, donated used clothes like jackets, sweaters and shoes in the clothing bank. The clothes were washed and ironed, before they were distributed among migrant labourers later in the evening.
Abhishek, president of the local ABVP unit, said that the student organisation conducted three types of programmes, acting in social, national and students’ interest. Inequality Day was organised purely in society’s interest, he added .
