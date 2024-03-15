ABVP conducts cultural event

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here today organised a Medhavi Chattra Samman Samaroh and cultural progamme to mark the International Women’s Day.

During the event, students participated in various cultural presentations, including pahadi natis, plays, bhangra and musical performances.

Special guest Shivangi Kharwal, while addressing the students, said ABVP had been organising such programmes for the last 75 years to honour women.

She said West Bengal had been the birthplace of many great personalities, including Swami Vivekananda and Rabindra Nath Tagore, but now despite having a woman Chief Minister, the state was witnessing atrocities against the women while the government was “acting as a spectator”.

