ABVP demands regular teaching faculty in SPU

Mandi, June 17

The ABVP has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu through the university Vice Chancellor demanded appointment of regular teaching staff at Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi.

The ABVP highlighted the long-standing issue at the SPU, Mandi, where no regular teachers have been appointed in certain departments since its establishment. Departments such as Industrial Chemistry, MCA, Public Administration and Environmental Science are currently being run by guest lecturers.

Through the memorandum, the ABVP has urged the state government to make regular appointments to vacant teaching positions and reinstate jurisdiction of university that has been downsized from 130 colleges to 46 colleges. The ABVP has also requested the government to initiate the work of hostel construction for students of the university.

