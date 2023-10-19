ABVP protests ‘delay’ in declaration of results

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 18

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student union members staged a protest on Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) campus on Wednesday, demanding declaration of results for revaluation exams and B Ed final year exam held last year and rectify the anomalies in the ERP system.

Karan Bhatnagar, president of the university wing of the union, said, “As results of exams have not been declared on time, students are not getting admissions in other universities where they want to pursue their academics further. The entrance exam process in other academic institutions starts even before the results are declared by the HPU. As a result, their academic future is getting jeopardised.”

Inder Sen Negi, another student union leader, said, “The dates for teacher eligibility test have been announced by the department but results of B Ed final year have not been declared by the varsity yet. Therefore, students cannot apply for it. Due to inordinate delay in declaration of results, students are not even able to apply for jobs.”

“There are a few departments which do not have their own premises. We demand that departments of social science, social work, population study, defence and strategic studies, forensic science, archaeology, data science and artificial intelligence must be given adequate number of rooms and laboratories in the arts phase-3 building. We also demand that arrangements of room heaters be made in the library in view of winter season,” added Bhatnagar. The student union leaders threatened that if these demand were not fulfilled on priority then they would not hesitate to intensify their stir.

