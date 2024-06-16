ABVP protests J&K terrorist attacks

Shimla, June 15
To protest against the recent terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, members of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) burnt Pakistan’s national flag outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Saturday.
They demanded stern action from the Centre against terrorists backed by the neighbouring country. The student body also demanded from the government to restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
During the protest, Akash Negi, a member of the ABVP, said his party condemns the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the active participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the festival of democracy unsettled these forces supported by Pakistan. He said this resulted in the cowardly terrorist attack on civilians and Army personnel in Jammu.
“Every youth of the country and the ABVP stand with our security forces,” he added.
“Intrusion by terrorists must be addressed as this attack underscores the urgent need for comprehensive counterterrorism measures to safeguard our nation’s integrity and ensure the safety of all citizens,” said Negi.
