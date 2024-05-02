ABVP: Rectify irregularities in PG results

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded that the administration rectify the irregularities in the results of postgraduation (PG) examinations which the university declared recently.

A delegation of the ABVP met Pro Vice-Chancellor Rajesh Verma and submitted a memorandum of the various demands here today. The ABVP members also demanded the university to declare the pending results of postgraduate exams that were conducted last year.

ABVP HPU campus president Gaurav Kumar said recently the administration had declared the results of many postgraduate courses, in which many students had expressed suspicion over the marking pattern. He also said the examinations of PG first and third semesters were held in December but the results for many subjects were yet to be declared.

The members also demanded the Pro-VC to take action against the fraud in PhD admission in the Commerce Department. “The administration has done injustice to the tribal students by changing ST seats to general in PhD admissions. Appropriate action should be taken against everyone involved,” said Gaurav.

