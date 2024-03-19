ABVP seeks additional chance for students to clear 1st year UG exams

Shimla, March 18
The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here today gheraoed the vehicle of the Pro-Vice-Chancellor and demanded him to grant an additional chance to undergraduate students to appear in their first year examinations.
Campus president Gaurav Kumar said the ABVP had been demanding that the university administration grant an additional chance to students who were not able to pass the examination at the stipulated time.
“There are thousands of students across the state who are studying in the final year, but due to not being able to pass the first year examination in the stipulated time, they will not be able to appear in the final year examinations,” he said.
“In such a situation, three years of thousands of students will be wasted,” he added.
The ABVP has also demanded that after the approval of the additional opportunity, minimal fees should be charged from the students for these examinations.
Kumar said the ABVP had given a day’s time to the administration to provide the students with this opportunity, or else the administration would have to bear the consequences.
The ABVP tried to apprise the university administration through various movements, but it had not yet taken any decision in the interest of these students, he added.
“If the university administration does not take the decision regarding this matter immediately, then the ABVP will intensify its movement” said Kumar.
