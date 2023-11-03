ABVP seeks hostel facility for EWS students

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 2

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the HPU campus on Thursday, demanding hostel accommodation for students of economically weaker section category, equipment for science lab and expediting of works for introducing new buildings in the varsity premises.

Karan, a leader of the student union, said, “Almost every department is facing one problem or the other in the university and since latter has not been paying heed to these issues, we had to hold this demonstration today. The equipment in science laboratory of the varsity is obsolete and students find it difficult to do practical work even as students have been bringing salts and chemicals on their own.”

“Students of data science and MCA are being deprived of new generation computers. Persons with disability also study in the varsity so there must be elevators for their convenience. As this academic session was delayed due to excessive rain, the exams should be conducted as per the syllabus covered till now. The work of hostels should also begin,” he said.

Meanwhile, Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists also carried out a 'Mashal march' in the varsity against the NEP (National Education Policy), demanding changes in it.

