ABVP, SFI remember Pulwama martyrs

The ABVP, Government College, Sanjauli, took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' to pay tributes to the soldiers who died in the Pulwama attack in 2019. The students and the staff paid tributes to the martyrs. At Kot Shera College, the SFI, while paying tributes to the martyrs, said the government had not fulfilled its promise of compensation and jobs to the families of the martyrs. The SFI demanded all promises made to the families of these brave men should be fulfilled at the earliest.

HP cadets third in R-Day parade

The Himachal Pradesh NCC cadets won the overall third position in the Republic Day parade. They also bagged the first position among Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh Directorate. SUO Ashish of 7 HP (I) Coy NCC, Shimla, has been awarded the DGNCC Commendation Card. Other cadets also received the commendation cards.

Consulate General of Canada visits HPU

The Consulate General of Canada, Patrick Hebert, paid a visit to Himachal Pradesh University, where he met Sikander Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, HP University, and Harish K Thakur, Director, Centre for Canadian Studies. Issues related to joint academic and research possibilities between the Indian and Canadian universities were discussed during the meeting. Thakur briefed the Consulate General about the activities such as hosting of an international conference in March and completion of a minor research project - 'Exploring the zones of collaboration between India and Canada in 21st century'.

Two BCA students picked by Infosys

Two BCA students from Government College, Sanjauli, Abhishek and Sachin have been picked by Infosys. The students had taken the written exam in January, followed by interviews. They cleared the exam and will join the company shortly.