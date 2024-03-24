Academic achievers, sports stars felicitated at Chamba college

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 23

The second part of the 66th annual prize distribution ceremony of Government Postgraduate College, Chamba, was held here on Saturday. Chamba DC Mukesh Repswal was the chief guest on the occasion.

The programme commenced with the national anthem, followed by the ceremonial lighting of lamp by the chief guest to inaugurate the event. Students from the music department paid homage to Goddess Saraswati with Saraswati Vandana. College principal Vidya Sagar Sharma presented the annual report of the college.

In his address, the DC lauded students who excelled in academics, sports and cultural activities throughout the year. He emphasised that the college years play a pivotal role in shaping one’s life and urged students to make the most of this time to achieve their goals.

He stressed the importance of participating in various activities to discover and refine their talents, advising them to formulate plans and work diligently towards success.

DC Repswal highlighted the impact of social media and mobile revolution on the younger generation, urging them to use these platforms wisely. He encouraged all college students to obtain their voter cards and actively participate in upcoming elections.

The chief guest also gave away prizes to the students who excelled in academics and sports. Major SC Nayar, who was the special guest on the occasion, was honoured with a lifetime achievement award. The award has been instituted by the college authorities this year.

Cultural activities, including folk dances of Himachal, Bhangra and Gidda, were also performed by students at the event. The first leg of the ceremony had been held on March 20 by the college.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba