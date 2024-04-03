Accelerate process to update new voter data: CEO to DEOs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 2

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg today directed all District Election Officers (DEOs) to accelerate the process to update the enrollment of new voters and complete it in a time-bound manner.

Garg, while chairing a virtual meeting with all DEOs, emphasised on timely delivery of Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) as well.

He said, “As of now, 181,509 new electors had been reported till date since May 10, 2023. The total number of EPIC cards issued so far is 167,135.” He asked the DEOs to ensure the actual deliverance of voter cards from the Department of Posts.

Garg also directed them to ensure 100 per cent availability of assured minimum facilities (AMFs) to facilitate the voters including provisions of ramps, toilets, clean drinking water facilities at all polling stations.

The CEO also directed the DEOs to identify the polling stations for webcasting in accordance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) recommendations and also work out the places where due to lack of internet or connectivity issues web casting was not possible.

“Proper videography of critical polling stations, where webcasting is not possible due to connectivity issues, should be done,” he added.

He also emphasised to ensure that storage and security protocol for all categories of EVMs to be adhered to as per the ECI instructions. He said that keeping in consideration the bypolls being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections, a complete list of counting places, strongrooms, post counting storage of EVMs etc should be provided to the CEO office latest by April 10.

He directed the DEOs to complete data entry of polling staff in the Nextgen District Information System for Education (DISE) software by April 10 and the first randomisation process between April 13 and 15.

The CEO asked them to identify one ‘Green Polling Booth’ in every district with eco-friendly material and exhibiting local culture and art.

Garg took the details of polling stations to be managed by women, youth and by Persons with Disability (PwD) from the DEOs. He found that 150 polling stations to be managed by women, 28 by PwD and 54 youth-managed polling stations had been proposed to be set up in the state.

