Accept demands or face stir: JCC

Shimla, April 8

Himachal Transport Employees Joint Coordination Committee has threatened to launch an agitation if their demands, which mainly include implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission and release of their pending dues, are not accepted within 15 days.

Following a meeting with the Managing Director, HRTC, on Thursday evening, the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) said the MD assured them that the management had taken up their demands with the state government and they would soon be addressed. “If the demands are not approved in 15 days, we will be forced to resort to some sort of agitation,” the JCC said.

The other demands put forth by JCC are giving HRTC the status of roadways, release of financial benefits pending over the last many years, granting night overtime every month to drivers and conductors, regularization of employees who have spent over two years on contract, revision of Recruitment and Promotion rules for technical staff.

The employees further demanded that the family member of the deceased HRTC employee, who died on duty, be provided a job within a month. Incidentally, HRTC has already brought a policy to provide jobs to the family member of the deceased or disabled (more than 80 per cent) employee.