‘Accept disability as a part of human diversity’

Nurpur, May 4

The Disabled Welfare Committee of Wazir Ram Singh Government College, Dehri, in the neighbouring Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district organised a conference on ‘Understanding and Engaging with Disability’ on the college campus recently.

College principal Sachin Kumar said the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, promoted and protected the rights and dignity of differently abled people in educational, social, legal, economic, cultural and political fields.

The college committee has been constituted by the Himachal Pradesh University to sensitise students about the rights of physically challenged and specially abled people.

The college principal said the act laid stress on nondiscrimination, full and effective participation and inclusion in society, respect for difference and acceptance of disabilities as part of human diversity and humanity and equality of opportunities. Prof Neha Mishra delivered the vote of thanks at the event.

