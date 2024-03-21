Access to justice a fundamental right: Chamba legal body secy

Chamba, March 20
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chamba, organised a legal literacy camp at Balu on Wednesday.
The camp was presided over by DLSA Secretary and Civil Judge (Chamba) Vishal Kaundal.
Speaking on the occasion, Kaundal emphasised the importance of having accurate knowledge of legal aspects. He advocated for resolving matters through mutual consent and mediation.
Kaundal said the purpose of legal literacy camps was to provide people with information about their rights and legal aspects, and to provide them with affordable, convenient, and timely justice.
Establishing peace in society was the ultimate goal of the law, and access to justice was a fundamental right of every citizen, he added.
DP Malhotra, an advocate, talked about road accidents, and insurance with respect to agriculture and motor vehicles.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Jitender Choudhary spoke about the formation of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) under the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, to provide free legal services to the weaker sections of society, and to facilitate amicable resolution of disputes through Lok Adalats.
