Accident due to stray cattle claims 2 lives in Shamshi

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 26

Two persons were killed as their motorcycle met with an accident while evading stray cattle on the road at Shamshi of this district today.

According to information, Twinkle Thakur of Shastri Nagar and Aman Kumar of Lanka Bekar crashed after losing control of the motorcycle while trying to save stray animals on the road. Both were taken to the regional hospital by the locals and the police, where the doctor declared both of them brought dead.

