Accused identified, will be arrested soon: DGP

Our Correspondent

Una, September 16

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu today said the assailants who shot dead Ravinder Kumar, alias Sethi, of Dulehar on September 12, had been identified and the Punjab Police had been requested to help nab the four accused.

Addressing the media at the district police lines in Lalsingi village, the Director General of Police said the four accused had criminal records and expressed hope that they would be apprehended soon.

Ravinder Kumar was shot dead on Monday evening near a stadium in Dulehar, his native village. The four assailants had come on two motorcycles and fired a shot on his chest. They reportedly fled towards the Punjab border. The deceased’s nephew, who was also accompanying him, was hit on his head by the accused. Ravinder was declared dead at the Una district hospital.

Earlier, the Director General of Police visited the crime scene and interacted with the police officers and investigating officers. He also sought information regarding the crime from eye witnesses, though none of them had claimed to have noted the registration numbers of the two motorcycles or had seen their faces.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri alleged political angle into the incident, while Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation vice-chairman Ram Kumar said the Congress was trying to gain political mileage from the incident.