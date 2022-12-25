Accused in paper leak case sent to 4-day police remand

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 24

The district court granted four-day remand of all six accused in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case after the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) produced them before the court here today.

The accused are a woman posted as senior office assistant in secrecy branch of the HPSSC, her son, a tout, a domestic worker of woman officer and two candidates, who allegedly purchased the question paper of JOA (IT) test.

The test was due to be conducted on December 25 but was cancelled following the arrest of woman officer who was posted as senior assistant in secrecy branch of the commission. Sources revealed that the investigating team has also recovered two more question papers of the HPSSC tests during the search. These are said to be of other exams due to be conducted in near future.

More persons are likely to be apprehended by the vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The bureau had also started investigating the bank transactions of all accused. Satwant Atwal, Additional Director General Police, SV&ACB, said considerable amount was confiscated from the house of the accused and other question papers were also recovered. All accused would be produced in court on December 28, she said.