Accused of theft, occultist, his aide nabbed from UP

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 23

The police have nabbed two persons in a case of cheating and theft from Ghaziabad. The accused have been identified as Abid, a resident of Sanjay Colony, and his accomplice, Nagina of Ram Park in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Additional SP Ashish Sharma said Aarti Devi of Raison had lodged a police complaint on December 17 that when she and her husband went to Chandigarh for treatment, in their absence, her daughter called an occultist to get a puja done at home. According to the complainant, the duo cheated her daughter on the pretext of doing puja and ran away with jewellery and cash kept in the house, said Sharma. He added that the complainant and her family did not know anything except the mobile phone numbers of the accused.

“The phones of both accused were switched off and it became difficult for the police to trace them. Technical assistance helped reveal the real name and address of the accused,” said Sharma. He added that the team was sent to Delhi and UP and the accused were nabbed from Ghaziabad on Tuesday. He said Rs 5.96 lakh had been recovered from them.

