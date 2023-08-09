Act against officer for deploying staff at home: BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 8

BJP leaders have demanded action against an IAS officer, who has been accused of deploying outsourced employees of the Health Department for doing his household chores.

Former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and BJP media co-incharge Sanjay Sharma, in a press note issued here today, said that it was a matter of concern that three outsourced employees of the Health Department had alleged that they were sacked from job for refusing to serve in the house of a senior IAS officer of the state.

They said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should order an inquiry into the incident and take action against the erring officer. An inquiry should also be held to find out how many employees in the state were serving in the houses of officers.

