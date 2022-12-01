Act not implemented, 'street vendors suffering'

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 30

The Street Vending Act (protection of livelihood and regulation of street vending) 2014 was not being implemented in the state. Former IAS officer and commissioner of Dharamsala MC JM Pathania said this while addressing a press conference here today.

Pathania said that due to the non-implementation of the Act both the street vendors and common citizens in the cities and towns of the state were suffering.

He said the state government had notified the rules for implementing the Street Vending Act in the state in the year 2016. Under the rules it was the duty of the officials governing the local bodies to identify vending zones in various parts of the city. In these vending zone facilities were to be provided to the street vendors under the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

The Government of India was providing funds under various scheme for welfare and regulation of street vendors but the state government has failed take benefit of it, he said.

Pathania said in Dharamsala Smart City a town vending committee was formed in the year 2016 which also had members of the local street vendors association. It identified and registered the street vendors in the city. A proposal was made under which a vending zone was to be brought up in McLeodganj. The proposal worth Rs 1 crore was sent to the union government, however, it was never followed.

He said that lack of awareness regarding the Street Vending Act was leading to exploitation of the street vendors. Under the rules of the Street Vending Act 2014 notified by the state government the urban body can charge a maximum of Rs 1200 per month from the street vendors. However, the urban body here was charging Rs 1500 per month from the street vendors, he said.