Action initiated against tanker owners for dumping sewage into Neugal river

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 11

The Irrigation and Public Health Department (IPH) today initiated action against those who were offloading sewage from tankers into the Neugal river, which is a source of drinking water. The Tribune had carried a news report highlighting the issue in these columns on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons here today, Anil Verma, Executive Engineer, IPH Department, said the department had identified the culprits and also filed a complaint in the local police station demanding action against the accused under both IPC and PCB laws. He said it was a very serious matter, as it posed a threat to the health of residents. He said no one would be allowed to pollute the water of the Neugal and other rivers that are major source of drinking water supply in the Palampur region.

Verma said necessary guidelines were being issued to owners of such sewage tankers by the IPH Department. They will have to maintain a log book of the movement of vehicles and details about the disposal of sewage. Besides, they will have to get themselves registered with the SDM and the IPH Department with immediate effect. In case of failure to do so, the registration of vehicles would be cancelled, he said.

#Palampur