Action sought against NH-5 encroachers

Shimla, June 20

The Kufri-Chharabra Beopar Mandal, taxi union and residents have urged the Shimla SP to take action against the people who have allegedly encroached upon the Chharabra-Kufri stretch of the National Highway 5 and are illegally plying private vehicles as taxis to ferry tourists.

The complainants threatened to sit on a protest on the national highway if no action is taken against the offenders. In a letter to the SP, the complainants claimed that around 80 Gypsies are being operated illegally from the encroached area on the national highway. “The Gypsy operators charge exorbitant fare for a trip to nearby places. In case there is an accident, the tourists will land in deep trouble as these vehicles are not registered as taxis,” the complaint said.

The complainants added that those running their businesses legally are suffering huge losses. They said there was an atmosphere of fear in and around Kufri and there could be law and order problem in future if steps were not taken to check the illegally-run businesses.

