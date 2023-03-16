Active Covid cases reach three-digit mark

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

The count of active Covid-19 cases has touched the three-digit mark in the state after over five months. The number rose to 126 after 28 cases were reported today.

“We had 102 active cases on October 8 last year. Since then, the cases have reduced substantially before rising a few days ago,” said Hemraj Bairwa, MD, National Health Mission.

In view of a sudden spike in Covid cases over the past few days, the Health Department has decided to increase testing. “We are increasing testing and will take feedback from districts as well,” said Bairwa. “If the number of active cases doesn’t increase much with increased testing, there should not be much problem,” he said.

Incidentally, the state had become Covid free on January 31. On February 1 and 2, no cases were reported. In the last few day, however, cases are being reported on a daily basis.