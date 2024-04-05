Active sliding zone threatens Dharamsala-McLeodganj road

Tribune News Service

The road connecting Dharamsala with McLeodganj is threatened due to massive landslide that occurred about two years ago. Despite having spent lakhs on trying the raise retaining walls at the sliding zone, the authorities concerned have failed to find a solution to the problem.

The landslide, which ranges up to more than 200 foot from Dharamsala bypass to main road leading from Kotwali market to McLeodganj, was still active and till date no measures have been taken to save the road. The Dharamsala-McLeodganj road, which was upgraded and metalled last year, is in tatters at many places. The road has sunk at many places and developed deep pits. Due to sinking road at many places, it can handle only one-way traffic.

The tourism industry has expressed concern over the poor quality of road and the fact that it was still threatened by the landslide. The hoteliers have alleged that it has been about two years since massive landslide on the road happened. In case the landslide becomes active in rains, it would snap McLeodganj’s road connectivity and would act as a disaster for tourism of the region.

A stone crate retaining wall constructed along the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road lost ground in recent past.

LN Aggarwal, former director of the Geological Survey of India and consultant with the Department of Energy with the state government, had questioned the design of stone crate walls being constructed to stem the active landslide zones on the road. He said the loose sediments at the base of stone crate wall couldn’t take its weight.

The stratum, on which it has been constructed, is an active sliding zone. It is likely to give way in case of constant rains or any other seepage in the area. The authorities should have constructed the stone crate wall from the bottom of the mountain or from a solid base. Only then it could have managed to serve the purpose of containing the slide. In case the slide was not stemmed, it can even threaten the residence of the Kangra DC, he said.

Investment of Rs 42 crore on upgradation and metalling of Gaggal to McLeodganj stretch was made by national highways department. However, despite such an heavy investment, the road has caved in at many parts, which often leads to traffic jams,

Hamirpur Executive Engineer (National Highways) Hari Ram had said the department had withheld payment of Rs 17 crore towards the contractor who constructed the Gaggal-McLeodganj road due to poor construction.

