 Active sliding zone threatens Dharamsala-McLeodganj road : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Active sliding zone threatens Dharamsala-McLeodganj road

Active sliding zone threatens Dharamsala-McLeodganj road

No solution in sight despite spending lakhs on raising retaining walls

Active sliding zone threatens Dharamsala-McLeodganj road

Landslide occurred on the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 4

The road connecting Dharamsala with McLeodganj is threatened due to massive landslide that occurred about two years ago. Despite having spent lakhs on trying the raise retaining walls at the sliding zone, the authorities concerned have failed to find a solution to the problem.

The landslide, which ranges up to more than 200 foot from Dharamsala bypass to main road leading from Kotwali market to McLeodganj, was still active and till date no measures have been taken to save the road. The Dharamsala-McLeodganj road, which was upgraded and metalled last year, is in tatters at many places. The road has sunk at many places and developed deep pits. Due to sinking road at many places, it can handle only one-way traffic.

The tourism industry has expressed concern over the poor quality of road and the fact that it was still threatened by the landslide. The hoteliers have alleged that it has been about two years since massive landslide on the road happened. In case the landslide becomes active in rains, it would snap McLeodganj’s road connectivity and would act as a disaster for tourism of the region.

A stone crate retaining wall constructed along the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road lost ground in recent past.

LN Aggarwal, former director of the Geological Survey of India and consultant with the Department of Energy with the state government, had questioned the design of stone crate walls being constructed to stem the active landslide zones on the road. He said the loose sediments at the base of stone crate wall couldn’t take its weight.

The stratum, on which it has been constructed, is an active sliding zone. It is likely to give way in case of constant rains or any other seepage in the area. The authorities should have constructed the stone crate wall from the bottom of the mountain or from a solid base. Only then it could have managed to serve the purpose of containing the slide. In case the slide was not stemmed, it can even threaten the residence of the Kangra DC, he said.

Investment of Rs 42 crore on upgradation and metalling of Gaggal to McLeodganj stretch was made by national highways department. However, despite such an heavy investment, the road has caved in at many parts, which often leads to traffic jams,

Hamirpur Executive Engineer (National Highways) Hari Ram had said the department had withheld payment of Rs 17 crore towards the contractor who constructed the Gaggal-McLeodganj road due to poor construction.

Road in tatters

  • The landslide, which ranges up to more than 200 foot from Dharamsala bypass to main road leading from Kotwali market to McLeodganj, is still active
  • The Dharamsala-McLeodganj road, which was upgraded and metalled last year, is in tatters at many places
  • The road has sunk at many places and has developed deep pits. Due to sinking of road at many places, it can only handle one-way traffic
  • The tourism industry has expressed concern over the poor quality of road

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #McLeodganj


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

3
Diaspora

Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

4
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

5
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

6
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

7
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

8
India

PM Modi was sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

9
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

10
Haryana

BJP slams Congress over Randeep Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, NCW writes to Election Commission

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Stick to price cap: US to India on Russian crude

Stick to price cap: US to India on Russian crude

1st indigenously developed cancer cell therapy unveiled

1st indigenously developed cancer cell therapy unveiled at IIT Bombay

Army mulls creating ‘adversarial’ force for competitive war games

Army mulls creating ‘adversarial’ force for competitive war games

Proposal discussed at Army Commanders’ Conference


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Administration

PGI staff call off strike

Two fresh bids revive hope for new waste processing plant

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula police, CRPF teams take out flag march in Kalka, Pinjore

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

Hackers' group claims to have breached traffic police website, Delhi Police begins probe

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured