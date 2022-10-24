Palampur: Activist attacked by people involved in ‘illegal mining’

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 23

An environment activist, Ashwani Gautam, was attacked allegedly by persons involved in illegal mining in the Neugal river outside the Thural police post yesterday night. Gautam, who has been raising the issue of illegal mining in the area, escaped unhurt.

Gautam said he had gone to the police post to get a complaint registered against persons involved in illegal mining after they had threatened him of dire consequences.

An FIR have been registered against the miscreants. The Bhawarna police station SHO said the accused had been identified as Baljeet, a resident of Thural. However, no arrest has been made.

Ashwani said people involved in illegal mining had been threatening him for the past few days. “I wanted to seek police protection as I feared an attack last night. I lodged a complaint at the Thural police post. When I came out of the police post, some miscreants tried to manhandle me. However, I managed to escape and took shelter in a nearby shop,” he said.

#Environment #illegal mining #Palampur