Actor Kangana defeats former CM’s son Vikramaditya Singh by over 74,000 votes

Shimla, June 4

Actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, has defeated her rival, Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh, by 74,755 votes.

Kangana polled 5,37,002 votes against 4,62,267 votes polled to King of erstwhile Rampur state, who is also the sitting state Public Works Minister and son of six times chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

Kangana attributed her victory to the win of common man and the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Calling her a daughter of Mandi, Kangana crusaded for “Hindutva” during her election campaign and talked about “Modi’s magic”.

The scions of erstwhile princely states have won from Mandi 13 out of 19 times and Rampur Royal family has won from this seat maximum six times.

Ten candidates were in fray from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat which has 13,77,173 voters. The voter turnout was 73.15 per cent.

