Adani Agri Fresh increases apple procurement prices

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 27

Adani Agri Fresh Limited has enhanced the apple procurement prices following resentment among apple growers over the prices announced a few days ago.

As per the revised prices, the highest the company has ever offered to growers, it will procure the fruit from Rs 25 per kg to Rs 105 per kg, depending on the quality of the fruit. The earlier price bracket was from Rs 20 a kg to Rs 95 a kg.

Farmers’ body not convinced Now, the company will procure the fruit at prices ranging between Rs 25 a kg and Rs 105 a kg, depending on its quality

The earlier price bracket was from Rs 20 a kg to Rs 95 a kg

The Sanyukt Kisan Manch, however, is not happy with the prices claiming that the market rate is still higher than these prices

The price has been increased by Rs 10 per kg for the large, medium and small apple in the premium segment, which has 80 to 100 per cent colour. The price of Pitu apple has gone up by just Rs 1, from Rs 65 to Rs 66 a kg, in the premium category.

The Sanyukt Kisan Manch, however, is not happy with the prices as it claims the market rate is still higher than the prices offered by Adani Agri Fresh and other private companies procuring apple.

“We will urge the government to call managements of these apple procuring companies and fix the procurement prices as per the prevailing rates in the open market,” said Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

He demanded that a committee comprising experts from horticulture, economics and agriculture departments should be constituted to fix the terms and conditions for these apple procuring companies.

“As per the Competition Act, 2002, the companies cannot make windfall gains, which these companies are making,” said Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the SKM also pointed out that the price of Pittu apple had been increased by only Rs 1 a kg. “This is too less as a lot of produce this time will be of this category,” Chauhan added.

#Gautam Adani #Shimla