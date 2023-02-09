Adani Group management, truckers discuss freight

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 8

No consensus could be reached between the Adani Group management and the transporters plying trucks for the Ambuja Cement plant during a meeting at Darlaghat on the issue of freight rate till this evening. The talks were, however, still on to end the 58-day deadlock.

As against the freight rate of Rs 6 per tonne per km (PTPK) announced by the Adani Group on December 14, the firm offered Rs 7 PTPK for multi-axle vehicles and Rs 9 PTPK for single-axle vehicles.

The representatives of eight transport societies, however, did not agree to the company’s proposal saying they had already reduced the rate to Rs 10.20 PTPK from Rs 10.58 PTPK that prevailed on December 14.

They also apprised the management, which took over the plant in September 2022, about the 11-component formula on the basis of which the freight was calculated.

“We have not taken a freight hike since 2014. According to the freight revision norms, the rate should now be Rs 13.42 PTPK,” said Ramkrishan Sharma, former president of the Baghal Land Losers Transport Society. The Adani Group management was reportedly examining the formula.

Several rounds of government-mediated talks in the past had failed to resolve the impasse since the company management closed its two cement units at Barmana and Darlaghat.

Stalemate persists